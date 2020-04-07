Procure shrimp to full storage capacity, Minister orders export and processing agencies

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana on Tuesday made it mandatory for export and processing firms to procure shrimp to their full storage capacity.

In a review meeting with exporters, traders, processing companies, and farmers, Mr. Venkata Ramana has reiterated that non-cooperation by key stakeholders in the aqua industry would result in a great loss to the State apart from driving farmers to unprecedented distress.

State is big fish in aqua business

In the country’s aquaculture industry, A.P. has 52 per cent share with a forex earning of ₹ 42,000 crore by the fiscal year 2018-19.

“The State government will not excuse any further reason for failing to procure shrimp by traders and processing agencies from farmers. Of the nearly 12,000 metric tonnes of estimated production under cultivation in East Godavari district, over half of it has been harvested and the rest is ready to be harvested in days to come,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.

“Unless the shrimp is procured from farmers, the State will be the worst hit in terms of the economy due to the lockdown,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana. The key shrimp trading agencies - including Avanithi, Apex, and Nekkanti - have also been warned of procuring shrimp to their full storing capacity.

‘Defer second crop’

Meanwhile, Former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA N. China Rajappa has advised the State government to declare postponement of the second crop of shrimp cultivation, citing unhealthy soil conditions due to untimely harvesting during the lockdown period and woes in meeting the input cost for the next crop. Many farmers have also sought clarification from the State government on it.

All the stakeholders in the aquaculture industry have appealed to the State government to declare postponement of power bill payment for three months. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, Kakinada MP V. Geetha Viswanath were present.