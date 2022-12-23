  1. EPaper
Procure paddy from farmers on a daily basis to ensure MSP, Guntur Collector tells officials

At least 1,000 tonnes must be procured in the district every day, says Venugopal Reddy

December 23, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

In order to facilitate Minimum Support Price to paddy farmers, District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy directed the officials concerned to initiate procurement on a daily basis.

During a video conference here on Friday, Mr. Venugopal Reddy said that at least 1,000 tonnes of paddy must be procured in the district every day.

The harvesting of paddy had been completed in the district and the farmers were holding the produce for sale. They should be encouraged to sell it at MSP. The officials should allow e-crop booking for the rabi season, he said.

He told the officials to complete the e-KYS for the PM Kisan scheme. By the end of December, the final beneficiaries’ list should be published under the cyclone devastation compensation. 

He said officials should visit the housing layouts in their respective areas and try to solve the issues that hampered the construction of houses for poor people.

