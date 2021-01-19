Processions to mark Ratha Saptami festival

TIRUMALA

19 January 2021 10:22 IST

TTD holds high-level review meeting on the festival

The TTD has resolved to organise the procession of Lord Malayappa on seven different vahanams on Ratha Saptami day on February 19. The processions will be organised along the ‘mada streets’ encircling the sacred shrine.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Monday at the administrative buildings in Tirupati.

The meeting was attended among others by District Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, and CVSO Gopinath Jatti.

Immense significance is attached to the festival which is also referred to as ‘Surya jayanthi’ festival as the Lord is brought out on seven different vahanams in a single day. The festival, which will commence with the procession of Surya Prabha vahanam even before the break of dawn around 5.30 a.m. and conclude with Chandra Prabha vahanam in the night.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy made it categorically clear that pilgrims with darshan tokens alone would be allowed to travel up to the sacred town on the festival day and added that nobody would be allowed to take part in the Chakrasnanam.

He also directed the Additional EO to organise department-wise review of the arrangements and urged CVSO to coordinate with the district police and make security arrangements accordingly for the grand conduct of the festival.