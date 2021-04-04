Processions, celebrationsmark Easter in Ongole

Hundreds of devotees from different denominations visited the Stuart Memorial Prayer Hall in Ongole on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

Songs were sung by the faithfuls in the praise of the Jesus Christ on the occasion. while live sermons were shared on the social media for the benefit of those who could not directly take part.

The devotees organised a colourful procession from Kabadipalem with tableaux highlighting the five milestones in the life of Jesus. The revellers also burst crackers to rejoice the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The festival marked the end of Lent, a 40-day period of penance, fasting and prayer.

The Jewett Memorial Baptist Church and the Ramayapatnam Church, constructed in the year 1874 by the American Baptist Mission, were decorated on the occasion.

Ongole parish priest Illuri Irudayaraj conducted a special mass at the St.Theresa Church which was attended by hundreds of Catholics. The Pentacost Church and St. John Lutheran Church were also decorated in a befitting manner.