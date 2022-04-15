Andhra Pradesh: Procession of golden chariot organised in Tirumala

Thousands of devotees line mada streets for a glimpse of deities

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts were taken in a grand procession atop a golden chariot on the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavams at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.

The deities were ceremoniously mounted atop the chariot at the auspicious time and taken along the mada streets encircling the shrine. Chants of ‘Govinda, Govinda’ filled the air as thousands of devotees queued up along the streets to have a glimpse of the deities.

Minister C. Venugopal Krishna, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy took part in the hour-long ritual. Later in the afternoon, Snapana Thirumanjanam was conducted to the deities at the Vasanthotsava mandapam followed by a procession.