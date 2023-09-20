Procession of ‘Chinna Sesha’ marks second day of annual Brahmotsavams

September 20, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - TIRUMALA

On the second day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken around the Mada streets of the town on the golden ‘Chinna Sesha’ vahanam.

The deity in the standing posture and decked as Mohana Krishna was adorned with jewels. Special cultural programmes were organised by TTD Dharmic projects during the procession of the vahanam.

About 217 artistes from different States enthralled the devotees around the Mada streets with their captivating performances.

A 30-member team of artistes from Puducherry enacted the mythological Mahishasura Mardini play in Mohini Attam dance form. Artistes from Chennai, Salem and Srirangam presented Bharatanatyam, folk dance, and tala bhajans besides the epic Krishna Leela play.

In the afternoon, the ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple. Special garlands made of cardamom, pistachios, sandalwood, black grapes, turmeric twigs, roses and tulsi were adorned to the deities during the thirumanjanam. The mandapam was tastefully embellished with flowers and fruits. About 250 renowned florists from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were specially commisioned for the purpose.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy released three books - Sri Venkateswara Swamyvaru authored by Ramakrishna Dikshitulu, Sri Venkateswara Sachitra Suprabhatam in Telugu and Kannada and Hindumata Puranangalil Beedikathaigal in Tamil.

The day-long festivities drew to a conclusion with the procession of Hamsa vahanam in the night.

