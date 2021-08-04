Processing of cashew begins in Rampa agency to give a fillip to 4,500 tribals

The total extent under cashew is above 60,800 acres in Rampa agency.

East Godavari district Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Wednesday inaugurated a cashew processing unit at Pandiri Maamidi village in Rampa agency, roping in nearly 4,500 tribals including women in the value-added exercise to tap the market for the cashew being grown in the agency.

It is the first cashew processing unit in the Rampa agency that gives a fillip to the tribal farmers through the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK), an initiative of the Central government.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) has granted ₹25 lakh for the Pandiri Maamidi VDVK, enabling the tribal farmers to explore the market by adding commercial value to the raw cashew at the processing unit.

Speaking to the newsmen on the sidelines of the programme, Mr. Hari Kiran has said: “The cashew processing unit is meant to cover the 15 VDVKs comprising nearly 4,500 tribals who could get their cashew production processed here. In the post-harvesting, grading, processing and branding will guarantee better returns from the cashew crop”. A majority of the farmers engaged in cashew cultivation belong to the Konda Reddy tribe.

Production

In Rampa agency, the total extent of area under cashew cultivation is above 60,800 acres in the seven mandals. The yield is one tonne per acre.

“I am delighted to inaugurate the cashew processing unit that offers better livelihood for thousands of tribals. In future, more focus will be on establishing a brand for the cashew grown in the Rampa agency”, said Mr. Hari Kiran. The Collector has also released a poster on the value-added products of jackfruit.

Accompanied by Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi, Mr. Hari Kiran has reviewed the ongoing developmental works, livelihood activities, socio, economic conditions of the tribes and the programmes of the State and Central governments.

ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya, Rampachodavarram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam, Dr.Y.S.R.Horticulture University’s KVK Head Dr. Lalitha Kameswari and other officials were present.