Process for preparing dehydrated prickly pear fruit bar gets patent

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 23:43 IST

IPI grants it to a team of SVU and CFST-Pulivendula

Intellectual Property India (IPI) has granted the patent certificate to S.V. University and College of Food Science and Technology, Pulivendula, for the invention titled, ‘A process for preparing dehydrated fruit bar from prickly pear fruits (Opuntia ficus indica) and product thereof’.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on Wednesday that the patent was granted to the team that comprised Chennakesava Reddy Sangati (the then Teaching Associate, CFST, Pulivendula), Sucharitha Kumaram Venkata, Syamala Boreddy, Eswara Reddy, Narreddy Peddanarapagari, and Dr. Kaleemullah Shaik (the then Associate Dean & Professor (Co-Chairman), CFST, Pulivendula).

The invention discloses the process for preparing the dehydrated fruit bar from prickly pear fruit.

Advertising

Advertising

“The process involves harvesting the prickly pear fruit with predetermined total soluble solids (TSS) and acidity value. Thereafter, the glochids and thorns are removed. The fruit is then blanched in water at 60° C for five minutes. Later, pulping of the fruit is carried out using the Partial Cooking of Pulp (PCP) method at 65° C for 20 minutes to obtain pulp,” Prof. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

“Subsequently, the pulp is pasteurised at 70° C for 15 minutes for destruction of micro-organism. Then the TSS value, acidity value and consistency is adjusted by adding jaggery, citric acid and papaya pulp extract respectively. After that the pulp is filtered and sheeting is carried with predetermined thickness. Finally, the sheeted pulp is dried at 60°C for 18 hours and the dried pulp is cut into small bars to obtain the dehydrated prickly pear fruit bar,” he explained.