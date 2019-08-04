Problems of builders will be addressed, says Minister

Appreciating the important role played by builders in the development and transformation of the city, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, assured the builders to look into all problems and take prompt action to solve them, here at a meeting of CREDAI on Saturday.

The Minister mentioned the transformation of Madhurawada as an example of transformation. He assured the builders that they would not face any problem from official circles.

The Minister also assured to solve the problem of sand.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana advised the builders not to entertain demands for any bribe by any officer at any point of activity, as steps were being taken to ensure corruption free-environment at all levels.

The Minister had also referred to Property Expos being organised by CREDAI-VSP every year and said that they have been helpful in educating customers. These would also create goodwill and improve the brand image of CREDAI-VSP, the Minister observed.

Listing out the problems faced by builders, Mr. Satyanarayana appealed to the Minister to make use of his good offices to solve them.

CREDAI-VSP president, B. Srinivasa Rao, Chairman K. Ramakrishna Rao and Secretary V. Dharmender and others were present.