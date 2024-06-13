GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe under way into ‘irregularities’ in A.P. beverages corporation, Fibernet and Mining Department

CID recently raided the house of APSBCL’s former MD Vasudeva Reddy in Hyderabad and seized some documents; they also search the office of APSFL in Vijayawada

Published - June 13, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has begun its probe into the alleged irregularities in the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), the A.P. Fibernet and the Mining Department.

A team of CID officers recently raided the house of APSBCL’s former Managing Director D. Vasudeva Reddy at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

The officers reportedly grilled Mr. Reddy on the new excise policy, offline sale of liquor during the previous government, introduction of new brands of liquor, and on alleged payment of commission to some liquor companies.

They seized some important documents, hard discs and other material from the house of Mr. Reddy. The officers inquired into the new brands, loss caused to the government exchequer and other issues.

The CID police registered a case against Mr. Vasudeva Reddy and took up investigation. Investigation officers suspect that vital files in APSBCL were damaged.

The police also searched the office of the A.P. State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) located in Vijayawada and seized some important documents. “Further investigation is on into the alleged scam in the APSFL,” the officers said.

The government had assured to provide Internet, telephone, broadband, about 200 channels and WiFi to the customers across the State through the APSFL.

The police were also inquiring into the alleged mining scam. Investigation officers seized documents related to sand policy, mining leases, sand reaches in the State, violations in mining and other details.

The government transferred a few officers and issued orders not to process any files in any department.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation

