Probe sought into lapses during Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple

April 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad State president and head of Anandasram Peth Srinivasananda Saraswati sought a high-level probe headed by a senior IAS officer to ascertain the reasons for the lapses in the arrangements for devotees during the Chandanotsavam at Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday.

“Thousands of devotees, including VIPs, judges, and public representatives suffered due to the poor arrangements for the important festival,” he said in a press release.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana who was present on the day should take responsibility for the lapses. “He should offer resignation voluntarily,” said Mr. Srinivasananda.

He alleged that Sarada Peetam head Swaroopanandendra had initially criticised the government but had changed his stand after pressure and phone calls from ministers and higher-ups in the government.

