Probe sought into ‘grabbing of land’ belonging to most backward communities

December 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

National Backward Classes Association Andhra Pradesh unit president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and national convener Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav on December 10 (Sunday) urged Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials to order an inquiry into the alleged grabbing of lands belonging to most backward communities (MBCs) in several mandals of the district.

They received petitions from the families which lost their lands in the absence of relevant documents and property deeds. Among the victims were farmers including Nakkani Krishna, N. Adinarayana, N. Surappadu, N. Suribabu and N. Saikumar, who said that they could not get the property documents from revenue officials even as around 70 acres of land in Survey number 3 and 4 had been in their possession since decades.

Speaking to media, Mr. Laka Vengala Rao said that the families belonging to most backward communities were facing untold miseries with the domination of influential persons, who connived with revenue officials. Association’s Vizianagaram district president Golagana Ramesh Yadav said that the association would meet the senior officials and request the latter to issue title deeds to those families.

Association State convener Avula Narasimha Rao and women wing president Y. Nukanamma were present.

