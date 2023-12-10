HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe sought into ‘grabbing of land’ belonging to most backward communities

Influential people, in connivance with revenue officials, had taken away land belonging to most backward communities, alleges National Backward Classes Association Andhra Pradesh unit president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav

December 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
National Backward Classes Association leaders showing the land encroachment petitions received in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

National Backward Classes Association leaders showing the land encroachment petitions received in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

National Backward Classes Association Andhra Pradesh unit president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and national convener Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav on December 10 (Sunday) urged Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials to order an inquiry into the alleged grabbing of lands belonging to most backward communities (MBCs) in several mandals of the district.

They received petitions from the families which lost their lands in the absence of relevant documents and property deeds. Among the victims were farmers including Nakkani Krishna, N. Adinarayana, N. Surappadu, N. Suribabu and N. Saikumar, who said that they could not get the property documents from revenue officials even as around 70 acres of land in Survey number 3 and 4 had been in their possession since decades.

Speaking to media, Mr. Laka Vengala Rao said that the families belonging to most backward communities were facing untold miseries with the domination of influential persons, who connived with revenue officials. Association’s Vizianagaram district president Golagana Ramesh Yadav said that the association would meet the senior officials and request the latter to issue title deeds to those families.

Association State convener Avula Narasimha Rao and women wing president Y. Nukanamma were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.