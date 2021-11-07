Probe sought into Dalit girl’s suicide

SRIKAKULAM

07 November 2021 23:24 IST

Andhra Pradesh Dalit Mahasabha State president Bokarana Narayana Rao and Srikakulam district secretary Majji Ganapati on Sunday sought a high-level inquiry into the suicide of Dalit girl Rokoti Pagadalamma, who was reportedly harassed by her boyfriend Dabbada Hareesh.

Leaders of the Dalit Maha Sabha visited the house of Pagadalamma in Kottacheliganivalasa village of Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal and enquired about the incidents that made her to take the extreme step.

Father of the victim R. Ramarao alleged that his daughter had committed suicide on October 30 after the accused Hareesh harassed her by sending obscene pictures which were reportedly taken while moving with her closely.

