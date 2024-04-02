ADVERTISEMENT

Probe sought as Telangana minor engaged at power sub-station in Kadapa district dies

April 02, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 17-year-old got electrocuted while working at the sub-station while another worker sustained burn injuries, says APSCPCR former member V. Gandhi Babu

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) former member V. Gandhi Babu demanded an inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old boy from Telangana, who was engaged for work at a power sub-station in Lingala mandal of Kadapa district.

The minor, identified as Sagar hailing from Allipuram Gumpu village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, along with a few minor boys, was engaged by a contractor, Mr. Gandhi Babu said on April 2 (Tuesday).

“The minor was electrocuted while laying cables at the power sub-station on April 1 (Monday). One more worker, identified as Lakshman belonging to the same village, suffered burns and is battling for life,” said Mr. Gandhi Babu.

He demanded that a detailed probe be made into the issue and action be taken against the contractor and the officials who were monitoring the work.

