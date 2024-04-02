GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe sought as Telangana minor engaged at power sub-station in Kadapa district dies

The 17-year-old got electrocuted while working at the sub-station while another worker sustained burn injuries, says APSCPCR former member V. Gandhi Babu

April 02, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) former member V. Gandhi Babu demanded an inquiry into the death of a 17-year-old boy from Telangana, who was engaged for work at a power sub-station in Lingala mandal of Kadapa district.

The minor, identified as Sagar hailing from Allipuram Gumpu village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, along with a few minor boys, was engaged by a contractor, Mr. Gandhi Babu said on April 2 (Tuesday).

“The minor was electrocuted while laying cables at the power sub-station on April 1 (Monday). One more worker, identified as Lakshman belonging to the same village, suffered burns and is battling for life,” said Mr. Gandhi Babu.

He demanded that a detailed probe be made into the issue and action be taken against the contractor and the officials who were monitoring the work.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

