Probe reveals other causes for 4 out of 7 deaths reported at Ayyagarlapalli

June 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The District Medical and Health Department had deputed a Medical Officer to Ayyagarlapalli in Settur mandal of the district to inquire into the seven deaths that occurred there in the past three years, reportedly due to kidney ailments.

The move came after a report published in The Hindu highlighted the issue.

A Tehsildar was also deputed by the Kalyandurg Revenue Divisional Officer to inquire into the issue.

A report sent by District Medical and Health Officer K. Veerabbai to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that only three of the said seven people died due to kidney ailments, and one person suffered from a renal cortical cyst, but their Renal Function Test was normal.

The Settur PHC Medical Officer Tharuna Sai’s report says that of the seven deaths, three were caused by heart stroke, one died due to T.B., and the rest of the three had kidney ailments and were undergoing dialysis treatment.

Among these three who died due to kidney ailments, Ramanna used to take painkillers prescribed by Registered Medical Practitioners for a long time, and Hanumanthappa was an alcoholic for more than 30 years, the report said.

In response to The Hindu report, the officials said that the village Ayyagarlapalli has a population of 2,117. The villagers consumed drinking water from an R.O. water filter plant from Pennahobilam Reservoir and local borewell water supplied by the Panchayat Raj, they said.

The officials said that the fluoride content of the water the villagers drank was 0.5 ppm, which was within the permissible limits.

The village has two alcohol shops and eight RMPs, according to the official report.

Now, 18 persons were taking treatment for hypertension, 27 others for diabetes, and one person was getting kidney dialysis, the report added.

