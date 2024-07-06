Probe ordered into TDR bond scam in A.P.’s Tadepalli Municipality

TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

ADVERTISEMENT

West Godavari District Collector C. Nagarani on Saturday ordered a probe by a three-member committee into the alleged scam in the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds by the Tadepalli Municipality. The bonds were issued for various road projects between 2019-24.

In an official release, Ms. Nagarani said: “West Godavari Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Aditya will be the Chairman of the committee that is tasked with the inquiry into the alleged scandal over the issue of the TDR bonds and submit its report”.

Municipal Administration Regional Director-Rajamahendravaram and West Godavari District Registrar will be the two other members of the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.