Probe ordered into TDR bond scam in A.P.’s Tadepalli Municipality

Published - July 06, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

West Godavari District Collector C. Nagarani on Saturday ordered a probe by a three-member committee into the alleged scam in the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds by the Tadepalli Municipality. The bonds were issued for various road projects between 2019-24.

In an official release, Ms. Nagarani said: “West Godavari Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Aditya will be the Chairman of the committee that is tasked with the inquiry into the alleged scandal over the issue of the TDR bonds and submit its report”.

Municipal Administration Regional Director-Rajamahendravaram and West Godavari District Registrar will be the two other members of the committee.

