GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe ordered into TDR bond scam in A.P.’s Tadepalli Municipality

Published - July 06, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

West Godavari District Collector C. Nagarani on Saturday ordered a probe by a three-member committee into the alleged scam in the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds by the Tadepalli Municipality. The bonds were issued for various road projects between 2019-24.

In an official release, Ms. Nagarani said: “West Godavari Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Aditya will be the Chairman of the committee that is tasked with the inquiry into the alleged scandal over the issue of the TDR bonds and submit its report”.

Municipal Administration Regional Director-Rajamahendravaram and West Godavari District Registrar will be the two other members of the committee.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.