Probe ordered into ‘suicide’ by college girl

11 March 2021 23:25 IST

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday inquired into the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide by a girl student Dasari Lasya of Sri Chaitanya College girls’ campus at Punadipadu in Krishna district on Thursday.

The Minister directed the department officials to conduct a probe and submit a detailed report.

Meanwhile, leaders of Student Federation of India (SFI), staged a dharna at the government general hospital where the girl’s body was kept in the mortuary, and demanded that the government look into the disturbing trend of increasing number of suicides by students studying in corporate institutions.

They said private educational groups like Narayana and Chaitanya had been functioning in violation of the rule book and urged the Regulatory and Monitoring Commissions of School and Higher Education sectors to rein them in and initiate strict action.

The Federation’s Krishna district president N. Koti and secretary M. Someswar Rao said corporate schools and colleges charged exorbitant fee but failed to provide adequate facilities to students. They said corporate college managements seldom followed the Supreme Court’s observations on the academic syllabus and the study pattern in corporate educational institutions and said that students were being harassed and those who did not have sufficient mental strength to withstand such pressure, were resorting to the extreme step.

SFI city unit president G. Yesubabu and leaders Vamsi, Dinesh, Narendra and others participated in the protest.