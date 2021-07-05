Probe ordered into fake stamp papers case

Vendor cheated him, alleges complainant

Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Stamps of Anantapur has directed the District Registrar Stamps to conduct a detailed inquiry into a complaint of fake stamp papers used for a registered Sale Agreement of land and file a criminal case against the culprits.

The DIG stamps in an official communique said that she was informed about the use of fake documents in a complaint by a person Tarimela Rajamohan Reddy of Hyderabad after he found the discrepancy in the sale deed agreement he had undergone on November 30, 2020, with one C. Chinna Nallapa Reddy, a resident of Nadimidoddi village in Narpala Mandal of Anantapur district.

The fake non-judicial stamp papers were sold by stamp vendor A. Hameeda Banu in order to create a false sale agreement to register land in Sy. No. 428/1 with an extent of Ac. 5.18 cents of Peravali village, in collusion with some officials of the Registrar office at Anantapur. The complainant has also asked for cancellation of the sale deed No. 4776/2021 dated March 24, 2021.

The complainant had said the stamps vendor allegedly cheated him by registering the said land in the name of J. Bala Narasimha Reddy on April 19, 2021 with a fake sale agreement written on the stamp papers (AN 545740 and AN 545752) with ante-dates.

The complainant also stated that the stamp papers (AN 545740 and AN 545752) were sold by the vendor A. Hameeda Banu with ante-dates without entries in the sale register only to create the fake sale agreement. The same was established in the RTI replies furnished by the Registrar’s office.

Moreover, as per the RTI replies the stamp papers were not issued in the name of A. Hameeda Banu and were issued in the name of S. Khadar Basha in 2012 whose license was cancelled in 2015. The Registrar has been asked to initiate a criminal case against S. Khadar Basha and A. Hameeda Banu after an inquiry and seizure of the entire stock of the stamp papers with them.