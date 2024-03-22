Probe ordered into distribution of money during ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme

March 22, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of distribution of money during the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme being conducted by Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari had embarked upon the programme to reach out to the bereaved families of the TDP workers/sympathisers who reportedly died of shock in the aftermath of the arrest of Mr. Naidu by the CID in the alleged skill development scam case in the fag end of 2023.

As a part of the programme, Ms. Bhuvaneswari had been visiting the bereaved families not only to console them but also extend them some financial assistance, besides offering to take care of the educational needs of their children.

In fact, Ms. Bhuvaneswari has been extending financial assistance to the orphaned and semi- orphaned students of the party cadres every year through the NTR Trust.

During an interaction with the media persons on March 21, Mr. Meena said he had ordered an inquiry into the issue and would take appropriate decision based on the report from the officers concerned.

The ruling YSRCP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 20, alleging that Ms. Bhuvaneswari had disbursed money at Rayachoti during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme. It alleged that it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as she was the wife of a recognised political party president.

