Probe ordered into appointment of AKNU Principal

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

26 August 2021 03:19 IST

The State government has constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the allegations of absorption of K. Subba Rao in regular post of Principal, University College of Education, in Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU-Rajamahendravaram).

According to a G.O. issued on August 24 by Special Chief Secretary to Government (Higher Education Department) Satish Chandra, the committee is headed by P.S.N. Reddy, former registrar and retired professor, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Joint Director T.V.S. Krishna Murthy is the member-convener and J. Krishnamaraju, Accountant General Office, is the member.

Referring to a letter written by the AKNU Registrar on July 29, the State government ordered the inquiry as per the Andhra Pradesh University Act, 1991. The committee has to submit its report within 15 days.

The APSCHE and AKNU Registrar would coordinate and assist the committee during the process of the inquiry.