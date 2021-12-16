Probe orderd into bus accident

JANGAREDDYGUDEM

16 December 2021 00:01 IST

Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governor and CM express grief

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has ordered an enquiry into accident in which ten passengers died and 26 others suffered injuries when a bus fell into a 25-foot deep rivulet, near Taduwai village, near Jangareddygudem, in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Police, Revenue and APSRTC officials will conduct separate enquiries.

The ‘Palle Velugu’ (passenger service) of Jangareddygudem Depot plunged into Jalleru rivulet after hitting the railing. Some passengers tried to come out of the bus through widows. Driver, Chinna Rao (64), died on the spot, the locals said.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector Kartikeya Misra said that government would provide treatment to all the injured.

“The bus was retrieved from waters by using cranes, and no bodies were found in the rivulet,” Mr. Sharma said.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) visited the Jangareddygudem Area Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured. He said that senior doctors from Eluru Government General Hospital would be deputed to Jangareddygudem Hospital for providing better treatment. Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) directed the APSRTC officers to conduct an inquiry into the mishap.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinath woud conduct the investigation.

APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who rushed to the spot, said the vehicle was in fit condition. Four of the injured were shifted to private hospital for better treatment, Mr. Rao said. Corporation Chairman Mallikharjuna Reddy said that an inquiry would be ordered into the accident.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas expressed grief over the accident.

Mr. Harichandan and the Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.