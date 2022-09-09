Probe on into ‘swindling’ of money at Krishnalanka post office

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 03:48 IST

The postmaster of the sub-post office in Krishnalanka has allegedly swindled about ₹1.4 crore in the last one year.

Following a complaint, higher officials inspected the sub-post office on Wednesday. Later, they ordered an inquiry into the allegations against the postmaster.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Vijayawada Division, Hari Prasad Sharma, said the issue had come to light on September 5 when the postmaster of the Buckinghampet Head Post Office reported that the postmaster in question, Manoj, had not remitted cash against several deposits.

“The accused has been placed under suspension the same day and probe is going on,” Mr. Sharma said.

Manoj was posted at the post office a year ago.

Post offices would be inspected once in every year, the official said.

