Probe launched into Dalit youth’s death

Guntur Urban Additional Superintendent of Police D. Gangadharam on Thursday began an inquiry into the death of a Dalit youth Y. Kiran Kumar while in police custody in Chirala.
The youth was picked up by the police after heated exchanges with a constable over not wearing a face mask while pillion riding in Chirala, a COVID-19 hotspot.
‘Report within one week’
A factual report would be submitted to Guntur Range Inspector-General of Police J. Prabhakar Rao within a week to decide on the action to be taken against the personnel concerned, Mr. Gangadharam said when contacted by The Hindu.
The ASP visited the members of the bereaved family and also questioned the police personnel concerned to know exactly what happened on July 18 evening when the youth moving on a motorcycle driven by his friend Shiny Abraham. He also the recorded statements of eyewitnesses at the Kothapeta check-post. Kiran Kumar’s father Mohan Rao, who also deposed before the ASP, accused sub-inspector Vijay Kumar of causing the fatal injury.
Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti and other outfits called on the ASP and demanded stern action against the personnel responsible for the death. They also demanded that the ex gratia be enhanced to ₹20 lakh from the ₹ 10 lakh announced by the government.
Poignant scenes were witnessed during the last rites conducted in the presence of a large number of police personnel..
Meanwhile, Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao took over the investigation from the Chirala police. The SI was sent to the vacancy reserve.
