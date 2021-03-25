Probe launched as college lecturer ‘beats up’ student

KAKINADA

25 March 2021 00:55 IST

Video of the incident goes viral

The authorities have launched a probe on Wednesday after an intermediate first year student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Razole in East Godavari district was allegedly beaten up by mathematics lecturer P. Gopala Krishna for reportedly failing to complete an assignment.

The incident came to light after some students captured the video of the incident and shared it online on Wednesday morning. In the video that went viral, the lecturer is seen beating the student, Jayahari with a stick in the classroom. “An investigation has been launched on under the aegis of Government Junior College Principal, Razole. A report has been sent to the Secretary of the Department of Education, for further action,” Rajamahendravaram Regional Intermediate Officer I. Sarada told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sarada also said that the lecturer had allegedly given such ‘brutal punishments’ to some students earlier.

Meanwhile, the parents of the students demanded that action against such ‘brutal punishments’ to students.