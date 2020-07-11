Probe into ‘undignified’ disposal of COVID victims’ bodies

COVID-19 continued to rattle south coastal Andhra Pradesh as two persons succumbed to the virus and 276 patients — 149 in SPSR Nellore district and 127 in Prakasam district — tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The toll rose to nine in SPSR Nellore district with two more persons, including a 74-year-old man from Ranganyukulapeta, succumbing to the disease. A prominent petrol outlet owner was the other victim.

The cumulative confirmed cases went up to 1,489 in SPSR Nellore district and 1,318 in Prakasam district, health officials said.

An MLA’s gunmen in Nellore and other staff were among the infected. Health officials were on their toes testing their primary and secondary contacts.

Balayapalli, where the disease spread to government staff, including police personnel probing a murder case from four accused persons, accounted for 22 new cases.

Meanwhile, District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu ordered a probe by Revenue Division Officer Hussein Saheb into the incident of bodies of three COVID-19 deceased patients being allegedly disposed of in a callous manner with an earthmover after it went viral on social media.

There was no relief for people from the virus in Ongole and Pamur, which registered 12 and 10 fresh cases respectively. The virus continued to spread to far-flung villages in Prakasam district. The new cases were reported from Venkatachalapalli, Sopirala, Cherukuru, Kollavaripalli, Goudapalem, Kopperapadu, Dubagunta, Taniruvaripalem, Peda Alavalapadu, Mopadu, Vemulakota and Alakurapadu.