Probe into illegal export of PDS rice from Kakinada port in A.P. nearing completion, says Minister Nadendla Manohar

More checkposts will be set up and additional staff will be deployed to check illegal export of rice from Kakinada, says Nadendla Manohar

Published - August 13, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar inspecting a vehicle checkpost at the Anchorage Port in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar inspecting a vehicle checkpost at the Anchorage Port in Kakinada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar on August 13 (Tuesday) said that the investigation into the illegal export of rice by various export agencies through Kakinada-based ports was nearing completion. 

In June, various agencies and business entities involved in rice exports were raided and 50,000 tonnes of rice were seized. At least 26,000 tonnes of the 50,000 tonnes of seized rice was procured by export agencies from the PDS beneficiaries. The agencies had plans to export the stock as broken rice to various destinations through the Kakinada-based ports, the Minister said.

“Kakinada Collector (Sagili Shan Mohan) and the police have already initiated legal action against the accused who will be arrested soon,” said Mr. Manohar. 

On the enforcement at the Kakinada-based ports, Mr. Manohar said, “A checkpost has been set up at Kakinada Anchorage Port to monitor the movements of vehicles. Within a week, two more checkposts will be set up and additional staff of the Civil Supplies Department will be deployed to check the illegal export of rice.”

Mr. Manohar reiterated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had mooted stringent enforcement to check illegal export of rice from the Kakinada-based ports. 

Action plan

The Minister asked Mr. Sagili Shan Mohan to finalise an action plan on the schedules and operations of the lorries and vessels at the Kakinada Anchorage Port by the August-end.

The grievances of various stakeholders including exporters and hamalis (porters) were discussed in the review meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Manohar, accompanied by the officials, inspected the Kakinada Anchorage Port.

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

