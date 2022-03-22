Probe into construction site mishap in Guntur will be over soon: Commissioner

Panel to record statements from all depts. concerned

Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar has said that the inquiry commission set up to probe the incident in which three construction workers were killed at a site here last week would complete the probe soon and come out with a comprehensive report.

Mr. Nishant Kumar, who heads the commission, convened a meeting at his chambers on Tuesday. He said that statements would be recorded from all departments concerned. The commission would also probe if the builder had incorporated all details in the plan.

“Statements will be recorded from all departments, ward planning secretary, Town Planning supervisor, Assistant City Planner, City Planner and builders. The Roads and Buildings Department Executive Engineer would submit a report if the builder had violated National Building Code. Statements will be recorded from the builder, sub-contractor, and neighbours of that area. The Assistant Director, Mining, will give details if there are any violations in excavation of gravel. The details of all workers along with their Aadhaar numbers and phone numbers will be collected and they will be called to record their statements in the next meeting,“ said the Commissioner.

Members of the inquiry committee Additional SP D. Gangadhar, deputy commissioner of labour Srinivas, Mines and Geology AD Satyanarayana and deputy commissioner Venkata Krishnaiah were present.