Probe into attacks on temples diluted, alleges Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was diluting the investigation into the cases of attacks on Hindu temples.

“If people are divided on the lines of caste and religion, it will be a great loss to the State,” asserted Mr. Pawan Kalyan at the public meeting here during the Varahi Yatra.

“As many as 219 Hindu temples have been attacked under the YSRCP rule so far. There is no clarity on action taken by the government against the culprits,” he said.

“The attacks are a sign of law and order problem in the State,” he said.

Alleging that the role of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy was exposed by the CBI in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivenkananda Reddy, the JSP chief said, “It is going to be your (people) mistake if you elect criminals and people with criminal background again in 2024.”

Referring to the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s wife and son, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that Andhra Pradesh became home for criminals and cities such as Visakhapatnam turned into a hub of ganja trade.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan pledged to bring the State back to normalcy if he was voted to power in 2024.

