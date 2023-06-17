HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe into attacks on temples diluted, alleges Pawan Kalyan

Do not commit the mistake of electing people with criminal background in 2024 elections, the Jana Sena Party president says during the Varahi yatra

June 17, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - PITHAPURAM, KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
JSP president Pawan Kalyan waving at the crowd before addressing a public meeting at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Friday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan waving at the crowd before addressing a public meeting at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Friday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was diluting the investigation into the cases of attacks on Hindu temples.

“If people are divided on the lines of caste and religion, it will be a great loss to the State,” asserted Mr. Pawan Kalyan at the public meeting here during the Varahi Yatra.

“As many as 219 Hindu temples have been attacked under the YSRCP rule so far. There is no clarity on action taken by the government against the culprits,” he said.

“The attacks are a sign of law and order problem in the State,” he said.

Alleging that the role of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy was exposed by the CBI in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivenkananda Reddy, the JSP chief said, “It is going to be your (people) mistake if you elect criminals and people with criminal background again in 2024.”

Referring to the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s wife and son, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that Andhra Pradesh became home for criminals and cities such as Visakhapatnam turned into a hub of ganja trade.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan pledged to bring the State back to normalcy if he was voted to power in 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.