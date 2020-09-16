Probe into ANU sexual harassment case begins

An assistant prof is accused of misbehaving with girl students

The one-man commission headed by retired High Court Judge B. Seshasayana Reddy on Wednesday began inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment by N. Surya Raghavendra, Assistant Professor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKU), Rajamahendravaram.

University Registrar B. Ganga Rao said the Executive Council of the university had appointed the inquiry commission to probe the alleged sexual harassment of some students (2017-19 batch) by Mr. Raghavendra.

According to Prof. Ganga Rao, Mr. Raghavendra of the Department of English allegedly resorted to misconduct with girl students in late 2019. The victims reportedly brought the issue of alleged sexual harassment by him to the notice of the Chief Minister's office.

The girl students levelled the charges against the Assistant Professor based on a set of audio recordings. We have communicated about the inquiry to the complainants, respondent, teaching and non-teaching staff and asked them to appear before the Commission to register their statements, said Prof. Ganga Rao.