Probe beginsinto theft of lion idols

The police began probe into the theft of silver lion idols fixed to the chariot of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devastanam.

With the temple authorities lodging a complaint on the theft of the idols, the One Town police registered a case and swung into action.

The devastanam management did not take the chariot (ratham) out for any ‘utsavams’ for the last six months. The ‘ratham’ was placed at Mahamandapan, in Arjuna Veedhi, and police officials visited the place on Friday.

Recently, the police reviewed on security of temple and its properties after the Antarvedi temple fire incident. Investigation officers questioned the chariot in-charge and temple officers and staff. They were asked when the temple officials and the gold appraiser visited the chariot last and when the chariot was coated last.