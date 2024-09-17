Probe begins into ‘corporal punishment’ awarded to 70 inmates of tribal welfare hostel for girls in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district

Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Rampachodavaram, K. Simhachalam, has ordered an inquiry into the corporal punishment allegedly given to the 70 Intermediate students by the Principal of A.P. Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College-cum-Hostel (APTWRJC) for Girls, at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitahrama Raju (ASR) district.

Principal G. Prasuna had allegedly asked each of the students to make 50 squats in the morning session on September 13 and 14. The incident had come to light on September 15 after the students were admitted to the Rampachodavaram government hospital with complaints of pain in the legs.

The students had alleged that the Principal awarded them the punishment for “disobeying her direction to attend to the chores on the hostel campus.”

Barring one student, who had been suffering from some ailment for the last few months, the other 69 students were discharged from the hospital as of September 17 (Tuesday).

“The exact reason for awarding the punishment is yet to be established. A show-cause notice has been served on Principal Ms. Prasuna. A four-member inquiry committee is investigating the incident. The health condition of all the 69 girls is stable. They have returned to the hostel,” Mr. Simhachalam told The Hindu.

“Inquiry is in progress,” said Kalpasri, inquiry committee member and Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector, who visited the hostel campus. Ms. Kalpasri also recorded the statement of the Principal.

