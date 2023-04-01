Probe begins into alleged irregularities in cooperative building society in Kakinada

April 01, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

The Cooperation Department has ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in Kakinada-based Karthikeya Cooperative Building Society Limited. Assistant Registrar N.V.S.S.K.R. Durga Prasad has been appointed as the investigation officer. The society has nearly 200 members who have raised nearly ₹10 crore.

A few members have recently complained to the Cooperation Department alleging that the management of the society has failed to repay the matured amount of the respective accounts. In an official release issued on Saturday, Mr. Durga Prasad has asked the members of the society to submit their account details for further investigation before April 12.