Probe attack on NTR statue at Durgi, Naidu urges DGP

‘Son of YSRCP leader behind vandalism’

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged Director General of Police Gautam D. Sawang to order a detailed probe into the vandalisation of a statue of N.T. Rama Rao, allegedly by Settipalli Koteswara Rao, the son of a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ZPTC member from Yalamanda, at Durgi in Guntur district.

In a letter to the DGP on Monday, Mr. Naidu called for stringent action against those responsible for the incident ‘in order to prevent the recurrence of such acts of vandalism’. He alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy to incite hatred among sections of people, and added that if such attacks were allowed to continue, people would be forced to revolt against the government.

Mr. Naidu observed that there was a series of demolition of statues beginning in June 2019, shortly after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister. He alleged that YSRCP leaders were behind the incidents and claimed that they were encouraging hooligans to destroy the statues of stalwarts like NTR, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Potti Sriramulu.

The TDP chief demanded that the police conduct a comprehensive inquiry and ensure that the culprits are punished.