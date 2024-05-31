Probe Andhra Pradesh links in child selling racket busted in Telangana, Child Rights Commission directs officials

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials to inquire whether the child selling racket busted in Telangana, has links to Andhra Pradesh.

In a representation made to the WD&CW Director, on Friday, SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao said the police who busted the racket, rescued 16 kids and shifted them to Sishu Vihar in Hyderabad.

During the investigation, it was revealed that many children were sold away and the child trafficking racket has links to the neighbouring States. The Commission suspect that the trafficking gang moved in Andhra Pradesh, and a few children went missing.

“The WD&CW Director is requested to order a probe into the missing of children, if any, in the last few months in any cluster in State, pending child missing complaints with the police, purchase and illegal adoption and take action,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The action taken report in this regard should be submitted to the Commission, the SCPCR Chairperson said.

