ADVERTISEMENT

Probe Andhra Pradesh links in child selling racket busted in Telangana, Child Rights Commission directs officials

Published - May 31, 2024 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘The action taken report in this regard should be submitted to the Commission’

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials to inquire whether the child selling racket busted in Telangana, has links to Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a representation made to the WD&CW Director, on Friday, SCPCR Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao said the police who busted the racket, rescued 16 kids and shifted them to Sishu Vihar in Hyderabad.

During the investigation, it was revealed that many children were sold away and the child trafficking racket has links to the neighbouring States. The Commission suspect that the trafficking gang moved in Andhra Pradesh, and a few children went missing.

“The WD&CW Director is requested to order a probe into the missing of children, if any, in the last few months in any cluster in State, pending child missing complaints with the police, purchase and illegal adoption and take action,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The action taken report in this regard should be submitted to the Commission, the SCPCR Chairperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US