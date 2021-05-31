Probe against Vice-Chancellor

Special Chief Secretary, Satish Chandra, on Monday issued orders constituting an inquiry committee consisting of former Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University, K. Nirupama Rani, as chairman, and K. Ananda Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Rayalaseema University, Kurnool and former Joint Secretary G. Kannam Das to look into the allegations against P. Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor, FAC, Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The action follows allegations levelled against Mr. Rajasekhar by K. Ratna Sheila Mani, Principal, ANU College of Arts and Commerce. The committee has been asked to submit a report within 90 days.