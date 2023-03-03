ADVERTISEMENT

Proactive government, investor-friendly atmosphere have attracted top industrialists, says Gudivada Amarnath

March 03, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Minister thanks industrialists for placing their trust in the State government

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said the proactive approach of the YSRCP government and the investor-friendly atmosphere have attracted top industrialists to the two-day Global Investors’ Summit and announce their investments plans in the State.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the summit here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said top industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Naveen Jindal, G.M. Rao, and Krishna Yella had all appreciated the government for its proactive approach.

One of the industrialists said that while it would normally take three to four years for the establishment of an industry, they were able to do it in less than two years due to fast-track clearances, the Minister said.

Mr. Amarnath said MoUs worth ₹11.80 lakh crore were signed on the first day of the summit and another ₹1.20 lakh crore worth MoUs would be signed on Saturday. While the government wanted to focus only on 14 sectors, investment proposals had come in from six more sectors.

He thanked the industrialists for their trust in Andhra Pradesh, and also the people of the State for reposing their trust in the government. He said after the inaugural session, the Chief Minister had directed the officials to follow-up with the industrialists on their proposals.

Replying to queries, the Minister said the Telugu Desam Party government had conducted four Partnership Summits, and entered into MoU s, of which only 10% were grounded. During the last three years, there was no scope for hosting summits in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

However, the YSRCP government entered into many MoUs during the last three years. “Of these, 89% have materialised, which reflects the credibility of the government,” he added.

