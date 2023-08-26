ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-TDP media houses portraying Jagan as anti-Dalit, says Jupudi Prabhakar Rao

August 26, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Government adviser (social justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his family had always treated the Dalits with compassion and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was also following his father’s footsteps by holding those marginalised sections dear to his heart. 

“However, a section of the vernacular media has unleashed malicious propaganda against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to help the TDP in its fight against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections,” said Mr. Prabhakar Rao while addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli on Friday. He reiterated the commitment of the YSRCP government to the welfare of the Dalits.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao alleged that some ‘pro-TDP media houses’ were portraying Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as anti-Dalit by drawing a comparison with what the BRS government was doing for the Dalits in Telangana.

He dared those media organisations to point out the anti-people decisions taken during the TDP’s tenure and advised them to refrain from promoting political agenda. “No government has ever done so much for the Dalits as the YSRCP government has done,” he said.  

