Pro-farmer policies in place, says Minister

The State government has unveiled some pro-farmer policies which will ensure no farmer is in distress even in case of adverse weather, said BC Welfare Minister M. Shankar Narayana while formally launching the subsidised groundnut seed distribution here on Saturday.

Sale of groundnut seed was launched at all mandal headquarters in the district by respective MLAs and people queued up in large numbers to get their quota by giving a thumb impression. At the Agriculture Marketyard in Anantapur while the sale began early in the morning, it was stalled due to lack of server connectivity and failure of internet connection. Distribution could not be taken up in Guntakal as there was no sufficient stock.

Processed Groundnut Seed was being provided at 40% subsidy at ₹42.60 per kg with a cap of 120 kg for 2 acres or more. The best quality seeds were procured and currently 1.40 lakh quintals was stored in the godowns in all 63 mandals, while another 1.6 lakh quintals was needed for this season, Collector S. Satyanarayana said.

Water will be given to all ayacutdars in the district by completing the remaining distributary canals works, the Minister said adding works would be reviewed and retendered wherever necessary.