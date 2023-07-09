ADVERTISEMENT

Prizes distributed to winners of State Shooting Championship

July 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

Winners of the 23rd Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championship, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Prizes were distributed to winners in the 23rd Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championship, held in Hyderabad recently, in Vijayawada on July 9 (Sunday).

Around 550 shooters from across the State participated in the competition, organised by the Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh (RAAP) from June 14 to 21 in Hyderabad.

Salalith Thottempudi, RAAP president, gave away the awards to winners of 10M Air Rifle/Pistol, 25M Pistol, 50M Rifle Pistol and Shotgun events.

Sushma Nadavaluru, Jagadeep Moka, D. Varshini Naga Maha Lakshmi, E. Sumanth, P. Sai Tanmai, G. Venkata Shashank Reddy, Shaik Habiba Suhana, D. Akshayee and K. Surya Tej Reddy were among those who won gold medals.

