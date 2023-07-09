HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prizes distributed to winners of State Shooting Championship

July 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Winners of the 23rd Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championship, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Winners of the 23rd Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championship, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Prizes were distributed to winners in the 23rd Andhra Pradesh State Shooting Championship, held in Hyderabad recently, in Vijayawada on July 9 (Sunday).

Around 550 shooters from across the State participated in the competition, organised by the Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh (RAAP) from June 14 to 21 in Hyderabad.

Salalith Thottempudi, RAAP president, gave away the awards to winners of 10M Air Rifle/Pistol, 25M Pistol, 50M Rifle Pistol and Shotgun events.

Sushma Nadavaluru, Jagadeep Moka, D. Varshini Naga Maha Lakshmi, E. Sumanth, P. Sai Tanmai, G. Venkata Shashank Reddy, Shaik Habiba Suhana, D. Akshayee and K. Surya Tej Reddy were among those who won gold medals.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / shooting / sports event

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.