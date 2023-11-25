HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi urged to lend voice to Congress’s ‘retain Amaravati as capital of A.P.’ initiative

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee proposes to organise a public meeting in Amaravati either in December, or in January next; several promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act have not been honoured by the NDA Government, alleges Gidugu Rudra Raju

November 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju presenting a shawl to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Gannavaram airport on Saturday.

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju presenting a shawl to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Gannavaram airport on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has requested All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Andhra Pradesh and attend a public meeting proposed to be organised in support of its demand that Amaravati be retained as the capital of the State.

Mr. Rudra Raju submitted a representation to this effect to Ms. Priyanka Gandhi during her transit halt at Gannavaram airport on November 25 (Saturday) on her way to Delhi after canvassing for the Congress candidate in Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district of Telangana.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the airport to a warm welcome by Mr. Rudra Raju, former Union Minister J.D. Seelam, and State working presidents Sunkara Padmasree and Mastan Vali.

Mr. Rudra Raju presented a shawl to Ms. Priyanka and submitted a representation drawing her attention to the gross injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation in 2014.

He said several promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act were not honoured by the NDA Government. In the State, both, the TDP and the YSR Congress Party had their own axe to grind, and did not bother to honour the wishes of the people, he said.

He said Andhra Pradesh faced a peculiar situation with no capital for the last 10 years. The TDP government had declared Amaravati as the new capital of the residual State but did not develop infrastructure during its rule. The YSR Congress Party government’s three-capital formula left the State without a capital, he said.

Mr. Rudra Raju said people of the State wanted Amaravati to continue as the State capital, and several sections had been staging protests in support of the demand.

He said the party proposed to conduct the public meeting in Amaravati in December, or in January 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.