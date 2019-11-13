Privilege notices to three TDP leaders soon

Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy said privilege notices would be issued soon to MLC Nara Lokesh, MLA K. Atchannaidu and former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar for making derogatory comments on Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

These TDP leaders used abusive language against the Speaker and they have to tender explanations upon receiving the notices, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said said Andhra Pradesh had emerged as a role model for other States in the implementation of welfare schemes and the government plugged the leakage of funds in various departments thereby saved money to the exchequer.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme and other programmes were mired in corruption under TDP rule, he pointed out.

On sand scarcity, Mr. Srikanth Reddy and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was staging the protest only to derive political mileage and questioned whether he sent anyone who was involved in illegal sand business to jail when he was in power.

The Cabinet decision to impose ₹2 lakh fine and award two-year imprisonment for those doing illegal sand business reflected Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to making sand available to the needy at affordable prices, they observed.