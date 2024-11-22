Privatisation of VSP: CM, Deputy CM should impress upon PM Modi to make public announcement on withdrawal of decision, says Andhra CPI(M) secretary

Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has challenged the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an open announcement that the Centre has withdrawn its decision on ‘strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’ (VSP) during his visit to north Andhra on November 29, 2024.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday (November 22, 2024), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the statements of the TDP and the JSP leaders that privatisation of VSP would not happen, as the Union Minister of Steel Kumaraswamy had already said so, was nothing but fooling the people. If the TDP, the JSP leaders were really committed to save the steel plant, they should get the Prime Minister make a public announcement in this regard during this visit.

Referring to the statements of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on VSP, the CPI-M State secretary said the two leaders were only referring to one part of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that “privatisation of Visakhpatnam Steel Plant would not happen” but were conveniently ignoring the second part of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that “the ultimate announcement on VSP should be made by the Prime Minister.” He said: “Now that the TDP has become a part of the Union Cabinet, it should get a resolution against privatisation of VSP moved in Parliament, and prove its commitment to the cause of VSP.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also sought to know whether the State Cabinet has discussed the VSP issue at least once in the last six months. He ridiculed the State Government for discussing twice in the Cabinet on the concessions to be given to Mittal company, the land allotment, the port linkage while ignoring the public sector VSP. He recalled that the previous government had sold its 16% stake in Gangavaram Port. The voters gave the highest majority in Andhra Pradesh to the TDP in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government does not even have any gratitude to the employees of VSP.

Finding fault with the silence of the State Government on the Adani scam, the CPI-M leader sought to know whether the State Government have the guts to issue an arrest warrant to Gautam Adani on the scams pertaining to Andhra Pradesh.

He said the post of Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should be given to the Opposition as per tradition. Payyavula Keshav was given the post in the past, honouring the tradition but now the alliance government has not followed the same.