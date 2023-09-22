ADVERTISEMENT

Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant detrimental to entire North Andhra region: CPIM

September 22, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Lokanatham and Srikakulam district President Govinda Rao flagged off the bike rally in Srikakulam

K Srinivasa Rao

An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

CPI(M) State Secretariat member K. Lokanatham and Srikakulam district President D. Govinda Rao on September 22 said the privatisation proposal of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would be detrimental to interests of entire North Andhra region since hundreds of employees from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were also working in Rasthriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of VSP.

Mr. Lokanatham and Mr. Rao flagged off the bike rally in Srikakulam on September 22 and said that this novel bike rally protest would catch the attention of every one as the protesters would cover more than 100 km distance by visiting all places including Tekkali, Palasa, Sompeta and other places. Mr. Rao said the steel plant was the lone major public sector unit in Andhra Pradesh and its privatisation would be harmful to the interests of State.

Uttarandhra Abhivriddhi Vedika convener Aja Sarma said the steel plant was established with the sacrifices of many leaders of all areas including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. CITU Srikakulam district president Ammannaidu, general secretary P. Tejeswara Rao and others were present in the rally. The bike rally would continue on Saturday by covering Itchapuram, Patapatnam and Palakonda and surrounding areas.

