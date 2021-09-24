‘Privatisation of PSEs intended to favour of corporate firms’

Congress leader P. Chinta Mohan taking part in a protest at Sullurpeta in Nellore district on Thursday.

NELLORE

24 September 2021 00:48 IST

Sand is being smuggled from Chitoor district to Tamil Nadu: Chinta

The Congress activists led by senior leader P. Chinta Mohan staged a demonstration in Sullurpeta on Thursday, in protest against what they called the ‘active pursuing of plans’ to privatise the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“ It is unfortunate that the BJP-led Central government has been on a privatisation spree. The policy to privatise Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) did not spare any sectors including steel, sea ports, airports, railways and defence to favour a select corporate firms,” alleged Mr. Chinta Mohan.

Making the matter worse, he said, both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the State had been mute spectators to the move. He alleged that the agrarian crisis had deepened under the BJP’s rule at the Centre, which had failed in ensuring farm inputs at affordable prices and remunerative prices for farm produce.

Staff Reporter from Chitoor adds: Meanwhile, Congress activists led by Mr. Chinta Mohan staged a protest at Satyavedu, alleging that sand was being smuggling from the State to Tamil Nadu.

“The YSRCP leaders are resorting to indiscriminate smuggling of sand from Chittoor district to various places in Tamil Nadu. Sand worth crores of rupees is being smuggled in tractors, and lorries. Corruption and looting of natural resources have peaked in the YSRCP’s tenure,” Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media at Satyavedu.

Congress leaders Rajendra Naidu and Purushottam and others took part in the protest.