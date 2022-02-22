Privatisation of PSEs opposed

Left party leaders release booklet titled ‘Public Trust for Sale’

CPI(M) Central Committee member P. Madhu, CPI State general secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao launched a booklet titled ‘Public Trust for Sale’ (Ammakaniki Prajala Nammakam) in the city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhu stressed the need for a nation-wide movement against the privatisation of public sector enterprises and industries. “The CPI(M) has been vehemently opposing the privatisation of government enterprises. There is no need to list the profit making Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in stock market. We have been opposing the issue in and outside the Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the CPI was against privatisation including withdrawal of stakes of Central government in the LIC.